Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

ADAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $411.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

