adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective from Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($87.63) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($85.57) target price on adidas in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($130.93) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($170.10) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS opened at €131.86 ($135.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €122.10 and a 200-day moving average of €154.11. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($207.23).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

