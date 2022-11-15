ADT (NYSE:ADT) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.39

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 9118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ADT’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 488,572 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 380,728 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.