Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.7% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,570.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $2,861,000.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

