AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target Cut to $6.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AdTheorent from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.38.

AdTheorent Stock Down 3.3 %

AdTheorent stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

