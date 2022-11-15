AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target Cut to $6.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AdTheorent from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.38.
AdTheorent Stock Down 3.3 %
AdTheorent stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01.
About AdTheorent
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
