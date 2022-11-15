Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $178.31 and last traded at $179.04. 19,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 782,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.