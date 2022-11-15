Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,003 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 381.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,779,368. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

