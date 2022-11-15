Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,133 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $84,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,636,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,420,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.7% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 849.7% in the second quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

