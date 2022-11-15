Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 155,815 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $89,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

