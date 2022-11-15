Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,005 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,352,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $653,249,000 after acquiring an additional 187,855 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 63,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Accenture by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock opened at $288.91 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.