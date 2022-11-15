Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,608,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.97% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $62,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

