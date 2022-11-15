Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Altria Group worth $60,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

