Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,894 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $56,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

