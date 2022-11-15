Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southern worth $52,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:SO opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

