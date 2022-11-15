Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.90% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $74,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $187.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

