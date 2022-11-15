Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $104,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $107,874,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

