Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 84,392 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $77,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

