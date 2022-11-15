AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Up 0.7 %

ACM opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

