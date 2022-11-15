Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.37

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 24815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $711.43 million, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $127,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,366 shares in the company, valued at $492,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $127,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,016 shares of company stock worth $1,528,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

