Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGGZF. Raymond James increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

