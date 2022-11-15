agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $253,039.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,716 shares of company stock worth $1,578,866. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 1,347.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in agilon health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,500,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 107,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in agilon health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

