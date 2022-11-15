Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,487. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.41 and its 200-day moving average is $246.60.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

