Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

