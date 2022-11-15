Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) PT Raised to $4.50

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s current price.

AKLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akili in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Akili stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62. Akili has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth $2,403,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akili during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

