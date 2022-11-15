Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) PT Raised to $4.50

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s current price.
AKLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akili in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Akili Stock Performance
Akili stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62. Akili has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $37.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili
About Akili
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akili (AKLI)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.