Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 236,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

