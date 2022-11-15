Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.40.

ALFVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

