Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.85% of Alpha Teknova worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 720,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 76,139 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 119,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Teknova news, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,120. The company has a market cap of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.40. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Alpha Teknova Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.