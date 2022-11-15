Alps Advisors Inc. Has $25.79 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 840.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,011 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. 67,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,912. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.