Alps Advisors Inc. Has $27.11 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,852 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.79. 104,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

