Alps Advisors Inc. Has $36.52 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,214 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,026.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,871. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $185.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

