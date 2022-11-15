Alps Advisors Inc. Has $48.49 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $48,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Newmont stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. 204,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

