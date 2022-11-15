Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,745 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 446,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

