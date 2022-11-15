Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,832. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

