Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 432,657 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,423,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 432,657 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises 2.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $250,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 717,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,024.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 192,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 353,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,339 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

