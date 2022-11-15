Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 57,740 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,740 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $33,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.58.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.48. 59,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,307. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

