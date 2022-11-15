Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $25.30 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 163,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Whirlpool as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,832. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

