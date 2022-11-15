Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,790 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of First Solar worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar Stock Performance

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,678 shares of company stock worth $211,217. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,652. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.