Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 786,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

