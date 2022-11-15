Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 51,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 72,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Amarc Resources Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$25.19 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.08.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

