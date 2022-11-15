Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

