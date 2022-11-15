American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,212 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

