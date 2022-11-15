American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 10.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

