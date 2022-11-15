American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,606 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.67. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

