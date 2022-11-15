American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $86,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. 114,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average of $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.