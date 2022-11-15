American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 108,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About American National Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

