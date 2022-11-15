American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

American Software Stock Down 1.0 %

AMSWA stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $572.23 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.88. American Software has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $986,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in American Software by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

