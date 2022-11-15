Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.