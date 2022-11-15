Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

