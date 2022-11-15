Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $35.00.

11/7/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

10/4/2022 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,364,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,494,740. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

