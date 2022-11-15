Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 672.57

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 669.71 ($7.87).

Several research firms recently commented on AUTO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.76) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.00) to GBX 528 ($6.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.23) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.46) to GBX 700 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 572.40 ($6.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 558.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 582.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.64) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($8.83). The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,205.38.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.