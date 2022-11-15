Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MaxLinear (MXL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) recently:

10/26/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $35.00.

10/26/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $55.00.

10/26/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $42.00.

10/26/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00.

10/26/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $62.00 to $50.00.

10/12/2022 – MaxLinear is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 20,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,168. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

